BURLINGTON, Iowa — Andrew Yang has a plan for getting members of Congress to sign off on 12-year term limits: Exempt them.

The 2020 Democratic presidential contender said Friday that would allow incumbents to have their cake and eat it, too — allowing them to claim they care about term limits without being impacted themselves.

“Do you think they will pass that?” Mr. Yang said at a campaign stop here. “They will pass that the next day.”

“They would be like, ‘We will do this for the American people,’ ” he said with a laugh.

The entrepreneur said sitting lawmakers would eventually be phased out as well, ensuring there are fresh faces in Congress.

Mr. Yang has been one of the surprises of the 2020 presidential race. He has never run for public office and the latest polls show him running in sixth place here in Iowa.

He is the middle of a 17-day bus tour ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

