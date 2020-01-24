KEYSER, W.Va. (AP) - A former employee in a West Virginia county has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent schemes for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars over a three-year period.

Former Mineral County Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Gary Duane Feaster was charged Friday, state Auditor John B. McCuskey’s office said in a news release.

Evidence presented by the prosecutor shows Feaster took $65,000 to $87,000 from the clerk’s office, the release said. Some of the money belonged to crime victims for restitution.

The case was investigated by the auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.