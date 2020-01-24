By - Associated Press - Friday, January 24, 2020

KEYSER, W.Va. (AP) - A former employee in a West Virginia county has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent schemes for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars over a three-year period.

Former Mineral County Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Gary Duane Feaster was charged Friday, state Auditor John B. McCuskey’s office said in a news release.

Evidence presented by the prosecutor shows Feaster took $65,000 to $87,000 from the clerk’s office, the release said. Some of the money belonged to crime victims for restitution.

The case was investigated by the auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit.

