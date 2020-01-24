With the 2020 election year officially underway, House Democrats are starting out with a substantial financial head start over their Republican challengers.

Over the past year, the House Democrats’ campaign arm has dominated their Republican counterparts in fundraising every single month. As of the latest public filings, Democrats have more cash on hand ($47.5 million) than Republicans ($29.4 million).

The largest gap, more than $5 million, in came in September, when Democrats raised $12.9 million to Republican’s $7.8 million.

Democrats have jumped at the chance to promote their end-of-year numbers and advantage over Republicans.

“Our staggering fundraising advantage ensures House Democrats will have the resources to hold [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and Washington Republicans accountable for doing the work of special interests, especially when it hurts hardworking American families,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Executive Director Lucinda Guinn said in a statement.

They specifically highlighted a handful of their most vulnerable members from Trump-won districts for “unprecedented” fundraising over the past four months, with Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Max Rose of New York both raising over $1 million.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tom Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, acknowledged the gap while speaking at a Ripon Society event, noting that Democrats raised $125 million in 2019 while Republicans brought in only $85 million.

“I will put up a red flag,” Mr. Emmer said in his speech. “Our members need to get their act together and raise more money. The individual campaigns need to raise more money. They cannot expect somebody else is going to do it for them. And they’re going to hear that from me when we come back after the break, and we see all the final numbers.”

However, Mr. Emmer was still confident that the emergence of far-left progressive Democrats would work in Republicans’ favor as they look to retake the House in 2020.

The deadline to file fourth-quarter numbers is Jan. 31, so the fundraising data for December, the month impeachment gripped Capitol Hill and Republicans ramped up their ads targeting vulnerable House members, aren’t yet publicly available.

While House Republicans fell behind in fundraising, the National Republican Committee has been beating its Democratic competition in the fundraising race for the past seven months, according to a report from Ballotopedia News.

