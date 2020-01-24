Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a slight edge over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a national Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 24% of registered Democrats and independents, compared to 20% for Mr. Sanders, according to the online poll.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week, which was taken right after the Jan. 14 Democratic debate, had Mr. Sanders at 20% and Mr. Biden at 19%.

In the poll released Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 12%, followed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 10%, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 7%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 3%.

Support for Mr. Bloomberg, Mr. Buttigieg, and Ms. Klobuchar has ticked up in the last few weeks.

Respondents said Mr. Sanders would be the best candidate to handle issues such as health care and the environment, while Mr. Biden was judged to be the best at unifying Democrats and defeating President Trump.

The survey was taken from Jan. 22-23 and included responses from 545 registered voters who affiliated either as a Democrat or an independent. The results have a “credibility interval” of about 5 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.