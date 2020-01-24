House impeachment managers prosecuting the case against President Trump featured a clip of the late Sen. John McCain as part of their closing arguments on Friday.

The late Arizona Republican was known as a tough critic of Mr. Trump, and no love was lost between the two men.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the lead impeachment manager prosecuting Mr. Trump, invoked McCain as a “war hero and statesman” and reminded the chamber that, after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, the late Republican senator said, “We are all Ukrainians.”

McCain then appeared on a video screen in the Senate chamber.

In the video clip of McCain from a Bloomberg News interview, the late senator talked about the importance of Ukraine acting as a buffer against its neighbor Russia.

“Here’s this beautiful and large and magnificent country called Ukraine,” he said in the video. “And suppose Ukraine finally after failing in 2004 gets it right. Democracy. Its rate of corruption, economy is improving, and it is right there on the border of Russia. So I think it makes them nervous if there were a success in Ukraine in bringing about a free and open society and economic success, which is not the case in Russia, as you know, which is propped up by energy.”

