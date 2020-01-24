The most recent chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is joining the board of one of America’s largest defense contractors.

On Friday, Lockheed Martin confirmed that retired Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. has been elected to Lockheed Martin’s board of directors.

He will officially join the board on Feb. 10, 2020.

“General Dunford’s service to the nation at the highest levels of military leadership will bring valuable insight to our board,” said Marilyn Hewson, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin.

“His experience in complex, global operations and risk management, including cyber security threats, is a tremendous asset and will enhance board oversight in key business areas,” she added.

Mr. Dunford was the 19th Joint Chiefs chairman, the principal military advisor to the President and the Secretary of Defense. He was nominated by former President Barack Obama in May 2015 and served in the position until September 2019 when he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.

He had previously served as the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

Lockheed Martin says Mr. Dunford will serve on their classified business and security committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee.

