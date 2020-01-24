Senate Republicans are keeping an open mind as the House impeachment managers wrap up their closing arguments Friday, they told reporters, but the arguments have gotten a bit repetitive.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said while the impeachment managers have been respectful, their argument is getting tedious, saying it got a bit “mind-numbing.”

“They are over trying their case,” he told reporters. “I would urge them to not do that because eventually, it gets just hard to follow.”

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are continuing to demand the need for more witnesses and documents.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, told reporters the arguments have been enlightening, and Republican senators can’t ignore the gravity of the charges President Trump faces.

Mr. Trump was impeached by the House last month on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“The message has gotten across very strongly. The American people are overwhelmingly with us. The House managers are making the case,” Mr. Schumer said. “This is a heavy moment.”

Sen. Mike Braun, Indiana Republican, told reporters they are all keeping their minds open as they hear from both sides, but the precedent with deciding whether to hear witness testimony and receive more documents will be decided later during the trial, as it was during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1999.

“What was fair then should be fair now,” he said.

