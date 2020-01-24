BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man has taken a plea deal on charges stemming from the crash death of a South Dakota resident.

David Skeels, 67, of Ansley, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide, reckless driving and a related count after prosecutors lowered one charge and dropped another. His sentencing is scheduled for March 19, station KCNI reported.

The crash occurred Oct. 23, 2018, at a Custer County road intersection with U.S. Highway 183, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Ansley. An eastbound semi driven by Skeels didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided on the highway with a southbound pickup, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The pickup passenger, Brandon Massmann, 23, was killed, the patrol said. He lived in Brandon, South Dakota.

