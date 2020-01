PHOENIX (AP) - An airport official says part of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport were briefly evacuated on Friday while police investigated a possible threat.

The investigation also caused three flights to be delayed. Phoenix police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Passengers posted pictures of crowded hallways on social media.

The airport says everything is back to normal.

