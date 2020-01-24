MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities said a man and woman will be charged criminally once they’re released from the hospital after they overdosed just off an interstate highway in Ohio with a baby on board.

Moraine police said the couple was found inside a pickup truck Thursday that had pulled off Interstate 75 near Dayton. Their infant daughter was in the backseat.

The scene caused a highway back-up, including some accidents, authorities said.

The pair was transported for treatment at a local hospital, after which police said they would face several charges including drug possession, inducing panic and child endangering.

The child was released to a relative.

