We already knew what the United States Space Force name tag looks like, thanks to a photograph released to the public of a uniform apparently belonging to Gen. John W. Raymond, newly appointed Chief of Space Operations.

Now President Trump has rolled out the official emblem of America’s newest military branch, through his powerful Twitter page and its 71.5 million followers.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Mr. Trump tweeted Friday afternoon.

It wasn’t known whether the designer — who was not identified in the president’s tweet — was inspired by the emblem for Starfleet Command. It does, however, bear a slight resemblance to the badge worn by the crew of the USS Enterprise — the starship, not the aircraft carrier.

Officials with the U.S. Space Force have yet to introduce a mascot or their official song.

