Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani on Friday teased that he had additional information forthcoming that could be damaging to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and said he hopes Mr. Biden will ultimately be placed under investigation.

“I started investigating Biden two years ago when he was thinking about running for president,” Mr. Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends.” “I never thought he would run. Looked to me like he couldn’t cross the street, much less run.”

He said at noon Friday, he planned to give an “introduction” to alleged misdeeds and bribery connected to Mr. Biden and Ukrainian officials and that he planned to present “witnesses” next week.

“I [have] ‘em all on tape,” he said. “This ends, hopefully, with Biden finally being put under investigation.”

Mr. Giuliani, who has served as a personal lawyer to President Trump, didn’t answer directly when asked if Mr. Trump wants him to continue with his investigative efforts.

“Would you like me to give it up?” he asked host Brian Kilmeade. “Should I give it up, Brian?”

“I’m scared of them attacking me,” he said, cowering sarcastically. “They’re a bunch of phonies — I did my job as an attorney. I did it well, I did it honorably, and I did the country a service in bringing out this corruption that everybody else is afraid to touch.”

Mr. Giuliani has been investigating Mr. Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business ties to Ukraine.

The issue is at the heart of Mr. Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial. Mr. Trump stands accused of improperly withholding military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s leaders agreed to open up an investigation into the Bidens.

In 2018, Mr. Biden had boasted about threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees unless Ukraine agreed to fire the country’s top prosecutor, who had reportedly been looking into corruption at an energy company where Hunter Biden held a lucrative seat on the board.

Mr. Biden and his team have consistently said he did nothing wrong. The push to oust the prosecutor was in line with U.S. policy at the time and the investigation into the company, Burisma Holdings, had been dormant by the time Mr. Biden was advocating for the ouster.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, one of the House impeachment managers, on Thursday pushed back on the notion that Mr. Biden was trying to oust Viktor Shokin to protect his son.

“It would actually increase chances of a Burisma investigation,” the Texas Democrat said, also noting that the push was in line with Obama administration policy.

