SAN DIEGO (AP) - Police on Friday shot and killed a man following a chase and a fight in the Oak Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. after two officers tried to contact a man and he ran off, police said.

When the officers caught up with him, a fight broke out and at least one officer fired, according to police.

The officers weren’t hurt.

The man’s identity and other details of the shooting were not initially released.

