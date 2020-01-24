MATFIELD GREEN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has shot and critically wounded an armed man amid a confrontation after his vehicle became disabled during a pursuit.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that the chase started Thursday afternoon after troopers encountered the wanted man at the Matfield Green Service Area, a toll road rest stop along Interstate 35 in Chase County.

The KBI says the pursuit ended when tire-puncturing stop sticks were placed in the fleeing driver’s path. Preliminary information indicates that after the suspect exited his disabled vehicle, there was a confrontation that led one of the two troopers on the scene to fire shots. A police dog also bit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a Wichita hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. The KBI also provided no other information about the confrontation that led up to the shooting or why the man was wanted.

