President Trump hit a new approval rating high in yet another poll Friday, with the Washington Post-ABC survey also showing Democrats’ impeachment case is failing to dent him.

More Americans now say the president should be kept in office than ousted — a reversal from the Post-ABC’s last poll in December.

Now, 49% say he should stay and 47% say the Senate should convict and remove him. A month ago, before the Senate impeachment trial began, it was 49% who wanted to see him gone, and 46% who thought he should stay.

Neither side has gained a clear majority in most polling over the past few months, signaling a public still deeply riven. Still, that’s far from the overwhelming bipartisan consensus House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had originally said she wanted to see before moving ahead with impeachment.

More striking in the poll — which has not generally been favorably to Mr. Trump — was his approval rating of 44%. The Post said that’s the best showing of his presidency.

Among registered voters he was even stronger, at 47% approval and 50% disapproval.

The post poll included 1,004 adults, and 880 registered voters. It was taken Jan. 20-23.

An Emerson College poll also gave the president a 47% approval Friday.

Emerson’s poll said Mr. Trump runs about even with the top potential Democratic opponents.

Driving the president’s good numbers is strong support for the president’s handling of the economy.

Overall it’s been a curiously good year for Mr. Trump in polling. He entered last February struggling, but began to rise after a well-received State of the Union address, and has defied pollsters’ predictions by maintaining the bump.

