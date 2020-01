ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) - Two people were found dead by Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies investigating a shooting Saturday at a senior living facility in an unincorporated area of Anthem in far north metro Phoenix, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said no suspects were sought but didn’t release identities of those found dead or any information regarding circumstances of the incident.

