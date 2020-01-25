A soldier from North Carolina died Friday in Syria while his Army engineer unit was conducting road clearing operations in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve — the military’s campaign against ISIS.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, died in a rollover crash while on operations in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, located in the eastern section of the country, Pentagon officials announced Saturday.

Spc. Moore enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in May 2017. He was a combat engineer and assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale, N.C.

This was his first overseas military deployment. His military decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, Pentagon officials said.

“Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, commander of the 363rd Engineer Battalion, who said the unit was “deeply saddened” by Spec. 4 Moore’s death.

“We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice,” Lt. Col. Doiron said.

Spc. Moore is survived by mother, stepfather, three brothers and a sister.

The incident that resulted in the fatal rollover remains under investigation, Pentagon officials said Saturday.

