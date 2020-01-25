OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A jury has convicted a Crete man of second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting of two brothers in south Omaha that left one of the victims dead.

The jury found Anthony Sanchez, 21, guilty Friday for the shooting that killed 23-year-old Franco Gonzalez-Mendez and injured 22-year-old Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Sanchez faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

The Gonzalez brothers and two friends had just left a restaurant in south Omaha on July 15, 2018, when they encountered Sanchez and several others and an argument broke out, police said. Sanchez then pulled a gun and began firing, hitting the two brothers, investigators said.

