A bus carrying students from Covington Catholic High School home to Kentucky after the March for Life in Washington, D.C., was involved in a crash Saturday that left one person dead and several injured.

A southbound car reportedly crossed the median and hit head-on the northbound charter bus on AA Highway at California Crossroads in Campbell County, Kentucky, a collision that resulted in the death of the wrong-way driver, according to WLWT5 in Cincinnati.

“I saw a car come across the median and head toward me,” said Ricky Lynn, a driver who was headed north, told the station. “I was able to get out of the way.”

Campbell County Police responded to the scene in California, Kentucky, involving the Covington Catholic students, who drew international news coverage during last year’s March for Life after being accused of harassing an elderly Native American man in a viral encounter at the Lincoln Memorial.

Student Nicholas Sandmann denied confronting the man, who was later shown in video to have approached the students first. The teen’s family has since sued three news outlets for defamation and reached an undisclosed settlement earlier this month with CNN.

1 dead, several injured in bus crash carrying CovCath students https://t.co/0UZprgHCdq — WLWT (@WLWT) January 25, 2020

The motor coach was one of four transporting about 200 students and chaperones to the 47th annual March for Life. Two people on the bus were taken to local hospitals, while the bus driver was treated for a minor knee injury and others suffered minor injuries.

The students used emergency-exit windows to escape the bus, the front of which was badly damaged in the collision. A priest who was part of the Covington caravan delivered a blessing over the driver, parents told WLWT5.

Covington Catholic High School posted a message Saturday on Facebook saying, “God is our refuge and our strength. Thank you for prayers for our school community.” Several responders asked for prayers for the family and friends of the deceased driver.

Todd V. McMurtry, a Kentucky attorney who with L. Lin Wood represents the Sandmanns, said that Nicholas was not on board any of the buses.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” he tweeted. “Thankfully, @N1ckSandmann was not with the bus caravan. That highway seems to attract fatal crashes. I pray for the person who lost their life. Very sad.”

This is a terrible tragedy. Thankfully, @N1ckSandmann was not with the bus caravan. That highway seems to attract fatal crashes. I pray for the person who lost their life. Very sad.https://t.co/7QW6OoxgiX — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) January 25, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.