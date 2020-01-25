Huey Lewis and the News are unlikely to record or perform live again as a result of the group’s frontman experiencing debilitating hearing problems, CBS News reported Friday.

Lewis, born Hugh Cregg, said during a television interview airing this weekend that his battle with Meniere’s Disease has left him unable to sing or perform, the network reported.

Speaking to “CBS Sunday Morning,” the 69-year-old singer said Meniere’s — a chronic inner ear disorder – has made it impossible at times for him to hear, the report said.

“I’m having a good day today,” the singer said in a clip from the interview released Saturday. “But could I play a show where there’d be a loud PA? Probably not.”

Best known for hits including “The Power of Love” and “I Want a New Drug,” the next album released by Huey Lewis and the News could likely be the group’s last, CBS reported.

Scheduled to be released on Feb. 14, recording sessions for the album, entitled “Weather,” were abruptly cut short after the group’s frontman was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, according to a posting recently published on the band’s website. The rocker disclosed his battle with Meniere’s that April and said he was canceling all upcoming concerts on the advice of his doctors.

“All those shows. All those shows were canceled,” he told CBS, according to the network. “And I miss the guys. I miss the camaraderie, you know?”

In lieu of performing live, the singer is scheduled to discuss his career during an “intimate conversation” next month at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, according to his site.

