IOWA CITY - Liberal filmmaker Michale Moore campaigned her Friday on behalf of Sen. Bernard Sanders, warning voters not to buy into the argument that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is the “safest” bet to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election.

“We choose the safe nominee and we lose,” Mr. Moore said. “We only win when we take risks.”

Mr. Moore said the Democratic Party lost in 2004 and 2016 when it nominated John Kerry and Hillary Clinton and won in 2008 when it nominated “Barack Hussein Obama.”

“How many hundreds of Democratic advisors told them, ‘No! Don’t put ‘Hussein’ on the ballot, please! And if you can, can you call him Barry?’” Mr. Moore said, and chuckled.

With Mr. Sandes stuck in Washington for Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial, Mr. Moore headlined a rally here with Rep . Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York in the liberal stronghold of Iowa City.

Mr. Moore did not mention Mr. Biden by name.

But he alluded to Mr. Biden’s vote for the Iraq War, reminding voters that Mr. Kerry and Mrs. Clinton also backed the war.

“What is not safe is voting for somebody who voted to send our troops to the Iraq War,” he said. “You do not need me to remind you that everyone who voted for that war has lost… If you voted for that war that is the wrong thing to do. Do we need to learn that lesson a third time?”

Mr. Sanders opposed the war.

Mr. Moore praised Mr. Sanders, saying he has for decades been on the right side of national battles on race, class, gender, environment, and military adventurism.

“Thank God, we can finally elect somebody one they are in office will not become part of the problem,” Mr. Moore said. “We know he will not sell out. We know he cannot be bought.”

“He consistently is that person who he says who is he,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that he is perfect. None of us is perfect, but it is what you see is what you get.”

With ten day to go before the Iowa caucuses, Mr. Sanders appears to be gaining steam.

He led the most recent Des Moines Register poll and has sliced into Mr. Biden’s lead in national polls.

But he’s also faced more scrutiny over how he plans to pay for bold vision, including Medicare for All and wiping away all student debt.

Mr. Sanders phoned into the event, telling voters that a win in Iowa would give him the momentum to win in New Hampshire and Nevada, as well as in California.

“We are going to win because we are developing an unprecedented multi -generational, mutli-racial working class movement that is prepared to take on the corporate elite and the entire one percent and put together an administration that stands for justice - economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” he said.

