By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 25, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Two men in their 20s arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting an investigation by police, officials said Saturday.

The men had serious injuries when they arrived at the hospital Friday night, but it’s unclear if the shootings happened in Manchester, police said. The victims weren’t giving any details about what happened, police said.

The investigation was continuing Saturday. Police asked for anyone with information to contact them.

