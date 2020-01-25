LISLE, Ill. (AP) - A shooting at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs left one man dead and two others injured, police said. The shooter, whom police identified as a 51-year-old woman, died after shooting herself.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, police there said in a statement posted to Facebook. Acting Police Chief Ron Wilkes later told the Chicago Tribune that responding officers found four people shot who needed life-saving aid.

He said the woman had shot three men before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. One of the men was pronounced dead and the two surviving men were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

“At this time, the matter is contained to the business and there is no danger to the community,” the statement read. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, Wilkes said.

The names of the shooter and the victims weren’t immediately released.

According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges. Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.

