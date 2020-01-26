Businessman Andrew Yang has qualified for the Feb. 7 Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire, thanks to several polls released over the weekend.

Mr. Yang was at 5% support in a CNN/University of New Hampshire poll on New Hampshire released on Sunday and he registered 7% support in a national ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Saturday.

Those were his third and fourth qualifying polls for the February debate, putting him across the threshold of getting at least 5% support in four qualifying polls. He had already met the Democratic National Committee’s individual donor requirement for the debate.

“Just qualified for the February debate in New Hampshire! Thank you to everyone working hard to make it happen. Let’s make history,” Mr. Yang said on Twitter on Sunday.

He was also at 5% support in New Hampshire in a separate NBC News/Marist poll and 5% support in a national Fox News poll. Both of those surveys were released on Sunday.

Mr. Yang is now set to return to the stage after failing to qualify for the January debate in Iowa.

It appears that the six candidates who debated last month have already qualified: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

If candidates don’t hit the DNC’s polling and fundraising thresholds, they can also make the debate stage by winning at least one pledged delegate from Iowa based on the results from the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.