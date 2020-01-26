Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont holds a 9-point lead in New Hampshire over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival, according to a poll released on Sunday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 25% of likely Democratic voters, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 16%, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12%, according to the CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 6%, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and businessman Andrew Yang at 5% apiece.

Since October, Mr. Sanders has picked up 4 points of support and Mr. Buttigieg has gained 5 points. Support for Ms. Warren has dropped by 6 points, and support for Mr. Biden has been about even.

Still, 49% of Democratic voters likely to vote in the Feb. 11 primary say they’re still deciding on their choice, compared to 31% who said they are firm in their choice.

Of those who have definitely decided, 37% said they support Mr. Sanders, compared to 18% who chose Mr. Buttigieg, 17% who picked Mr. Biden, and 12% who picked Ms. Warren.

The survey of 516 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Jan. 15-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

