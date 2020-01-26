Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont leads his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival in Iowa by 7 points with about a week to go until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, according to a poll released on Saturday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 25% of likely Democratic caucusgoers, according to the New York Times/Siena College survey.

He was followed by Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana at 18%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 17%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 15%.

Mr. Sanders has picked up 6 points of support compared to the last NYT/Siena poll conducted in late October. Ms. Warren has lost 7 points of support, and Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Biden have held steady.

In the survey released on Saturday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 8%, doubling her support compared to the fall.

She was followed by billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% apiece.

The survey of 584 likely caucusgoers was conducted from Jan. 20-23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.