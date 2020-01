TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A fatal car crash closed down a highway entrance to Tampa International Airport on Sunday.

Two people died in the early morning crash, according to Tampa police. The entrance to the airport from I-275 was closed for several hours and the Tampa Bay Times reports that travelers were directed to an alternate route.

No other details about the crash were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.