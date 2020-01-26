MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby who was brought to a police station Sunday.

Police said the infant was brought into the front lobby of Milwaukee District Four’s police station shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The baby was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures, and the Milwaukee Fire Department assisted, but they were unable to revive the infant.

Police continue to investigate but say foul play is not suspected.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.