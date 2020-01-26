BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to review a high-speed police chase that ended with a suspect fatally shooting himself.

The Tulsa World reports the chase began after the suspect allegedly made death threats around 4 p.m. on Saturday inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa.

The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, fled the casino in a Dodge Challenger and led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The pursuit ended a short time later when his vehicle’s engine failed.

Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight said when officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, “he was reaching inside the vehicle, trying to locate something. The officer had his Taser out and also his firearm out.”

Benight said an officer tried to used his Taser to prevent the man from using the weapon on himself but was unsuccessful.

Police say investigators later learned the man was at the casino with a woman, who was not identified Saturday but detained following the incident.

They reportedly were wanted in Kansas, police said.

