BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) - Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person.

Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, Oregon, was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims.

He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.

