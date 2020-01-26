Ralph Nader, the consumer advocate and former presidential candidate, is slamming Hillary Clinton for her recent attacks on Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, saying that she “gave America Trump.”

“Hillary Clinton, the butcher of Libya and neighbors, backer of the criminal Iraq war-slaughter, and lucrative toady of Wall Street, now blasts Bernie Sanders, who opposed all the above, and campaigned for her in 2016, before she gave America Trump. Disgraceful! -R,” Mr. Nader said on Twitter on Friday.

In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mrs. Clinton said she was sticking by her assessment of Mr. Sanders from a new documentary: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

Mrs. Clinton also said she wasn’t sure if she would endorse Mr. Sanders, her top rival in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, if he wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

She later tried to walk things back by saying she would support the nominee. But Democrats said the renewed critiques from Mrs. Clinton weren’t helpful ahead of an election where they’ll need to marshal all their resources and hang together to defeat President Trump.

Many Democrats are also still sore at Mr. Nader, the 2000 Green Party presidential nominee, and blame him for pulling support away from Al Gore and easing former President George W. Bush’s victory in 2000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.