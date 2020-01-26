Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said in a new interview that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is a “big jackass” trying to cover up the misdeeds of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“Come on, all you got to do is look at him and listen to him. He’s a big jackass and he’s a hack politician who repeats whatever Democratic line there is,” Mr. Giuliani said in an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro that aired on Saturday.

“Biden is so dirty that you and I would have had him indicted six months ago. And Nadler is doing what a hack Democrat usually does. He’s covering up for a crook,” he said. “If we can’t prosecute him, we do not have justice in America.”

Mr. Giuliani, who helped spearhead an effort in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens, has been mentioned as House Democrats laid out their case against the president in the Senate impeachment trial last week.

“As President Zelensky was taking power, Mr. Giuliani was already engaged in an effort to convince Ukrainian officials to announce two sham investigations,” Mr. Nadler, a New York Democrat and one of the House impeachment managers, said last week at the trial.

Mr. Trump stands accused of improperly pressuring Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Mr. Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who held a lucrative post on the board of a Ukrainian energy company when his father was vice president.

Mr. Biden in 2018 had bragged about threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees if Ukraine didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor who had reportedly been eyeing the company, Burisma Holdings.

Mr. Biden’s team has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong and that the push to get rid of the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was in line with U.S. policy at the time. They say that a Shokin investigation into Burisma would have long been dormant and that Mr. Biden wasn’t acting to try to shield his son from a corruption probe.

Mr. Giuliani said he’s going to have Mr. Shokin as a guest on his podcast coming up and that he’ll be able to offer damaging information.

“I have the evidence. I’ve got the witnesses,” he said.

