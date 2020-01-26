White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday said it seems like Rep. Adam Schiff is having a “mental issue” and that he is “obsessed” with President Trump as she tried to downplay a tweet from Mr. Trump that Mr. Schiff said he found threatening.

“Quite frankly, it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hours,” Ms. Grisham said on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz.” “He is obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.”

Mr. Trump had tweeted earlier Sunday: “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Ms. Grisham said she hadn’t talked with the president about it, but that she thought he meant that Mr. Schiff hadn’t yet paid a price with the voters.

“He hasn’t paid the price yet with the people of this country who see that he’s been lying and very obsessed,” she said.

Mr. Schiff is the lead House impeachment manager and helped spearhead Democrats’ case against the president in the Senate trial last week.

Mr. Trump stands accused of improperly withholding military aid to Ukraine and then obstructing the House’s investigation into his conduct - charges the president denies.

Mr. Schiff said on Sunday that he viewed the president’s tweet as a threat.

“I think it’s intended to be,” the California Democrat said. “This is a wrathful, vindictive president.”

Ms. Grisham said Mr. Schiff was “grandstanding.”

“That’s ridiculous,” she said.

