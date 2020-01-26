Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, on Sunday said he doesn’t plan to vote to call witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial and that there’s no sense in prolonging the case.

“The House Democrats have had lots of witnesses. We heard from them — over and over and over again this week,” Mr. Cotton said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We don’t need to prolong what’s already taken five months of the American people’s time.”

“The House Democrats have not proven their case against Donald Trump — we don’t need to prolong this matter,” he said.

“I don’t want to forecast the way other senators may vote, but I would just say the last five days have kind of been a microcosm of the last five months,” Mr. Cotton said.

Mr. Trump’s defense team is expected to make their case in more detail starting on Monday after they spent several hours on Saturday starting to lay things out.

His team says House Democrats’ case omitted key exculpatory details and that Democrats are looking to essentially overturn the 2016 U.S. presidential election results and influence the 2020 election.

House Democrats had made their case last week over the course of nearly 24 hours. They’re accusing Mr. Trump of improperly leveraging military aid to Ukraine to try to get the country to open up politically beneficial investigations, and then obstructing Congress’s investigation into the conduct.

