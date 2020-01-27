SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls man is charged in the death of a 20-year-old woman who authorities say had been abducted from a Walmart parking lot.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion Jr. was charged Monday in the first-degree murder, according to the Argus Leader.

Pasqalina Badi disappeared Jan. 5 in Sioux Falls. Her body was found the next day along a gravel road south of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Badi died of strangulation. Beaudion was arrested on Jan. 7 for charges related to a separate attempted New Year’s Day kidnapping and aggravated assault.

