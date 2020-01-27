COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) - A Delta Air Lines employee was shot in a company parking lot and later died on the way to a hospital, police said Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, College Park police said. Officers found 30-year-old Alexis Reed with multiple gunshot wounds.

The airline is investigating in partnership with law enforcement, Delta spokeswoman Chelsea Gorman said in a statement. “The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning,” it said. “We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends.”

