Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House Monday ahead of his political rival, Benny Gantz, as President Trump gives the leaders a sneak peek at his long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

Mr. Trump maintained suspense over what’s in the actual plan, saying it would be announced at a joint appearance at noon Tuesday.

“It’s a very big plan. It will be a suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office. “It’s the closest it’s ever come and we’ll see what happens. We have the support of the prime minister, we have the support of the other parties and we think we will ultimately have the support of the Palestinians, but we’re going to see.”

Mr. Netanyahu, who’s been prime minister since 2009, says he wants to accomplish big things with Mr. Trump, who previously enthused the Israeli leader by moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, cutting off U.S. funds to the Palestinian Authority recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“You’ve been the greatest man Israel had in the White House. I think tomorrow you can continue making history,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

But Palestinian leaders said they weren’t invited to the latest discussions and rejected the plan without seeing it, signaling a tough road ahead for the project and leading to charges that Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu are seeking a distraction from domestic political troubles.

Mr. Trump is meeting with the Israelis even as revelations about his interactions with Ukraine trickle out midway through his impeachment trial. His pro-Israel policies have enthused evangelicals and other core supporters, so the plan could give Mr. Trump a much-needed boost before the 2020 campaign.

Mr. Netanyahu has struggled to form a government in recent months, as he contends with an indictment back home.

Mr. Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White Party, has criticized Mr. Netanyahu over his legal troubles and plans to meet with Mr. Trump later on Monday, so the prime minister cannot upstage him ahead of elections back home.

The search for peace between Israel and Palestine is a decades-long struggle that’s bedeviled numerous presidents.

Mr. Trump made it a special project for his son-in-law, White House adviser Jared Kushner.

“I love deals, and I used to hear the toughest of all deals is peace with Israel and the Palestinians,” Mr. Trump told the Israeli American Council’s national summit in December. “They say that’s the toughest of all deals. But if Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done.”

While the president hasn’t revealed much about the actual plan, Palestinian leaders said they fear it would solidify Israel’s claim on settlements in the West Bank.

Mr. Kushner last summer released a $50 billion package that would fund investments to help the Palestinian economy and ease the way toward a peace deal. It would fund projects worth $27.5 billion in the West Bank and Gaza and direct billions to Palestinians in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, respectively.

Even so, Palestinians remain angered by what they view as blatant U.S. bias toward Israel.

Mr. Trump said the Palestinians may react poorly at first but should come around to the plan.

“It’s something they should want. They probably won’t want it initially. I think in the end, they will. I think in the end, they’re going to want it. It’s very good for them,” Mr. Trump said. “In fact, it’s overly good to them. So we’ll see what happens.”

Rep. Eliot L. Engel, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said Monday that any solution should involve all parties and a two-state solution.

“A two-state solution cannot be born on the backs of unilateral actions from either side. Unilateral actions do not contribute to a sustainable peace and would not serve U.S. interests,” they said in a joint statement.

For now, the White House meeting offers a valuable platform for Mr. Netanyahu, who was indicted on charges of breach of trust, bribery and fraud in November. The charges forced him to resign from ministry positions.

Mr. Netanyahu has been flirting with plans to annex the Jordan Valley as well as Jewish settlements across the West Bank. Such a move would be popular with his nationalist Israeli base but could also essentially extinguish any hope of creating a viable Palestinian state, while risking a new explosion of Palestinian unrest.

According to Israeli reports, the Trump plan is expected to deliver much of what Mr. Netanyahu wants without asking much in return.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, which was captured by Israel in 1967, as the heartland of a future independent state and east Jerusalem as their capital.

Most of the international community supports their position, but Mr. Trump has reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy by siding more blatantly with Israel.

