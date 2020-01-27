Federal prosecutors asked a Maryland judge Monday to let the government keep the arsenal stockpiled by a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of amassing weapons to murder left-leaning Supreme Court justices, journalists and lawmakers.

Christopher Hasson allegedly spent more than $12,000 to purchase weapons, tactical vests and body armor. The government has asked to keep the 15 guns confiscated from Hasson’s Silver Spring, Maryland, home, including a Bergara 308 rifle, a Remington .22 caliber rifle, a Glock handgun and Stag Arms rifle.

The Stag Arms rifle retails for about $1,200 while the Glock and Remington sell for about roughly $500 and $400, respectively.

The government also requested to keep two silencers.

Prosecutors said Hasson compiled the weapons to target liberal personalities who were named on an alleged hit list. Democratic politicians House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts were named on the hit list along with MSNBC and CNN journalists and an unnamed Supreme Court justice.

Hasson is also accused of being a white supremacist who researched how to build bombs “in order to establish a white homeland.”

Despite the mass murder accusations, prosecutors never lodged charges terrorism or attempted murder charges against Hasson. Instead, he pleaded guilty to owning an illegal silencer and drug charges.

Hasson agreed to surrender his weapons as part of his guilty plea, prosecutors said. However, a federal judge must hold a hearing on the matter.

Hasson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31. The government has asked for 25 years in prison, saying the lesser charges were brought to prevent a massive terror attack.

“The defendant — inspired by racist murderers — stockpiled assault weapons, studied violence and intended to exact retribution on minorities and those he considered traitors. But for the diligent actions of multiple federal law enforcement agencies, we would now be counting bodies of the defendant’s victims instead of years of the defendant’s prison time,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom wrote in a filing earlier this month.

Hasson’s defense attorney continues to dispute the government’s claim that he is a domestic terrorist. She has asked the judge to spare Hasson from prison and sentence him to three years of probation.

“Chris is eager to put this chapter behind him and try to rebuild his life,” his lawyer wrote last week.

Hasson’s lawyer also provided the report with a report compiled by an expert in violence risk assessment. The expert, Stephen Hart, concluded there is “no plausible scenario whereby Mr. Hasson engages in violence that might threaten public safety or public order.”

