SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire that began early on Monday at a boat dock.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Mecklaus isn’t saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

