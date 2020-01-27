Hunter Biden has reached an out-of-court settlement in a child support dispute with an Arkansas woman, attorneys for both sides told a local newspaper Monday.



The agreement was struck just two days before Mr. Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden, was scheduled for a mandatory court appearance to explain why he shouldn’t face contempt charges.



Mr. Biden had been fighting the paternity suit filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts since the spring. He was set to appear in court Wednesday to determine whether he should be held in contempt for failing to turn over tax records and other financial records.



“The parties have reached an agreement, which if approved by the Court would avoid the necessity of a hearing on Wednesday,” Biden attorney Brent Langdon said in a statement to the Arkansas Gazette.



Ms. Roberts’ attorney said she was pleased with the deal.



“He’s doing the right thing by finally stepping up and paying what he should’ve been paying,” Clint Lancaster told the Gazette.



Mr. Lancaster said Mr. Biden would be paying retroactive child support back to November 2018 and attorney’s fees and costs.



If the judge approves the agreement, it could spare the younger Biden an embarrassing court appearance while his father is locked in a heated battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.



He is still required to submit financial documents in the case by March 1.



A court-mandated paternity test determined Mr. Biden was the father of Ms. Robert’s 18-month-old child.



In an earlier court filing, Mr. Biden said he has been unemployed with no income since May

