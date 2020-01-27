The House impeachment team will be missing a member during Monday’s session, as Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler will be with his wife in New York as she starts cancer treatment.

Mr. Nadler announced his absence Sunday night and said he will return for Tuesday’s session.

“In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer,” he wrote in a statement.

On Monday, the president’s defense team will continue to lay out their rebuttal against the Democrats’ arguments.

