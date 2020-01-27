Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 6-point lead over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival in Iowa, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll that was taken from Thursday through Sunday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 25% of likely Democratic caucusgoers, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 19%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 13% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 6%.

“Joe Biden continues to lead because the number one issue of caucusgoers is to defeat Donald Trump,” said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk’s Political Research Center.

The former vice president “positions himself as a safer choice while the other three contenders fight it out below him,” Mr. Paleologos said.

The survey was released as several other polls on Iowa out over the weekend showed Mr. Sanders with an edge, painting a picture of a race that’s still very much up for grabs a week out from the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Nearly half of the respondents with a preference in the Suffolk poll said it was still possible that they could change their minds.

The poll of 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

