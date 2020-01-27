CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden told voters here Monday that when they consider their options in the Iowa caucuses next week, they should take into account his proven ability to “take a punch.”

Mr. Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner, said he is still standing strong after being on the receiving end of a high-powered smear campaign from President Trump and his allies.

“They have spent over $12 [million] to $15 million telling lies about family, maligning my only surviving son,” Mr. Biden said during a campaign stop at the University of Northern Iowa, which attracted about 200 people. “As much as he has tried to destroy me and my family, I hope I have demonstrated I can take a punch.”

Mr. Biden is making the case ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses that he is best positioned to unify Democrats, appeal to voters outside the party and to bring an end to the Trump presidency.

Mr. Biden is campaigning against the backdrop of the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill where he and his son have repeatedly come up.

Democrats allege Mr. Trump withheld military aid to force Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden, the point person in Ukraine for the Obama administration, and his son Hunter, who had landed a high-paying job at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

The two sides, meanwhile, have been at loggerheads over who should testify in the trial before the Senate.

Democrats have wanted to hear from members of the Trump administration, while Republicans have wanted to hear from the Bidens.

The elder Mr. Biden has said he will not testify.

The political drama has hung over his 2020 campaign, with some voters saying the whole thing is shady and could plant a seed of doubt into his ability to win.

Most voters, though, say Mr. Trump is trying to muddy the political waters in much the same fashion he did with political rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 in the hopes of depressing Democratic turnout.

