Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen urged Congress Monday to extend a ban on fentanyl and cheap knock-offs of the deadly synthetic opioid.

In February 2018, Congress approved a temporary measure making fentanyl knock-offs illegal. However, that ban is set to expire next week unless Congress takes action.

Mr. Rosen said the temporary ban has resulted in a 50 percent decrease in fentanyl distribution. He implored Congress to extend the ban on the substance that has killed more than 1,000 Americans every two weeks since 2017.

“If the House fails to act by midnight on February 6, traffickers of deadly opioids will again have the upper hand,” Mr. Rosen said. “This cannot be allowed to happen. The House of Representatives needs to act to help save Americans from more overdose and deaths.”

Congress is scheduled to hold a hearing on the fentanyl ban on Tuesday.

In February 2018, the government institute a two-year emergency ban classifying all substances chemically similar to fentanyl as Schedule I drugs, similar to heroin.

Fentanyl and its knock-offs previously were classified as Schedule II drugs, meaning they are highly addictive but have a legitimate medical purpose. By classifying as a Schedule I drug, the government is saying fentanyl has no medicinal use.

Fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. The lab-made knock-offs could be even stronger.

Earlier this month, the Senate approved a temporary solution to ban fentanyl knock-offs, but the measure still needs to be approved by the House.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.