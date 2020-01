SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Activists for immigrant communities are pushing for legislation that allows New Mexico residents without Social Security numbers to qualify for state tax credits aimed at working families.

Immigrants and allied advocacy groups thronged the state Capitol building on Monday to lobby for the tax-law change, stronger enforcement of wage-theft laws that protect low-wage workers and reforms that would shield state records from access by federal immigration authorities.

The group Somos Un Pueblo Unido says the initiatives are designed provide fair and equitable treatment of working families that are vital to the state economy. The group also supports greater state spending to encourage participation in the U.S. Census that determines federal funding levels on a variety of social programs.

A bill sponsored state Democratic Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque would ensure eligibility for the working family tax credit among residents who file taxes under an alternative tax-identification number provided by the IRS.

The Democrat-led Legislature has until Feb. 20 to approve legislation for consideration by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

