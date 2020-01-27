PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teen was fatally shot after another teen pointed a gun laser in his eyes to distract him during a video game, and then pulled the trigger, according to authorities.

A complaint filed in juvenile court in Licking County in central Ohio Monday charged a 15-year-old boy with a juvenile count of reckless homicide. The complaint said the boys routinely “mess around with guns and pull the trigger.”

The boy who was charged “used the laser function of the gun to point the laser” to distract the other boy from playing the video game, and then pulled the trigger, hitting the victim in the head, the complaint said.

The 15-year-old victim was found dead at the scene early Sunday.

Pataskala police detective Sgt. Gary Smith confirmed basic details of the shooting to The Advocate in Newark but stopped short of calling it an accident.

“We’re treating it as any shooting would be, at this point,” Smith said. “In any investigation like this, you can’t rule anything out.”

