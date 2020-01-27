Rep. Seth Moulton on Monday endorsed one-time 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joseph R. Biden for president, saying Mr. Biden is the best-positioned Democrat to oust President Trump from the White House.

“Biden has the most experience and the widest appeal to the broadest swath of voters in the places we need to win this November,” Mr. Moulton, Massachusetts Democrat, told the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Moulton ended his own presidential bid in August after he failed to gain traction in the polls or attract much fundraising support for his campaign.

“When I launched a longshot bid for Congress in 2014 and won a tough primary, Vice President Biden was the first person to hold a rally for me, and he’s been a friend and mentor ever since,” Mr. Moulton said in a separate statement.

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, who dropped out of the 2020 race in October, has also since endorsed Mr. Biden.

Former Obama administration official Julián Castro dropped out of the race earlier this month and endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Author Marianne Williamson, who also ended her White House bid this month, is campaigning for tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang ahead of the Iowa caucuses but says the help does not constitute an official endorsement.

Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, who entered the presidential race at the behest of two young New Yorkers who ended up serving as top advisers, threw his support behind both Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii after he ended his campaign last August.

