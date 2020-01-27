Taliban leaders claimed Monday that a U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of American military and intelligence personnel.

Pentagon officials did not immediately confirm or deny the reports Monday morning, and military officials have said they’re investigating but did not say whether the aircraft belonged to the U.S.

The Associated Press reported that video appears to suggest that a U.S. surveillance plane went down in the Ghazni province about six miles from an American military base.

Taliban leaders quickly took to social media to claim that an “enemy” aircraft went down but offered no detail of the possible cause.

“Enemy intelligence aircraft crashed in Sado Khelo area of Deh Yak district #Ghazni noon hours today resulting in all crew & high-ranking CIA members killed,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in a Twitter post.

“Wreckage & dead bodies laying at crash site,” he continued.

Afghanistan-based Ariana Airlines has denied earlier reports that the downed aircraft was a passenger plane.

