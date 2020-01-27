Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow opened the second day of President Trump’s impeachment defense on Monday by declaring that the president’s legal team won’t get drawn into “speculation,” an apparent reference to the furor surrounding reported Ukraine allegations in a manuscript written by John Bolton.

“We do not deal with speculation, allegations that are not based on evidentiary standards at all,” Mr. Sekulow told senators. He said the president’s legal team will deal only with evidence.

The day also featured the first arguments on the Senate floor by former independent counsel Ken Starr, another member of the president’s team. He began delivering an overview of how Congress got to “the age of impeachment,” and warned that impeachment is destabilizing.

Several Republican senators say they are more eager to hear testimony from Mr. Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser, based on a forthcoming book in which he allegedly confirms that Mr. Trump told him of withholding military aid to Ukraine to get an investigation of Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Sekulow said the president was only interested in investigating corruption involving Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter.

“Asking a foreign leader to get to the bottom of issues of corruption is not a violation of his oath,” Mr. Sekulow said.

The president’s lawyer said the impeachment case is actually about “deep policy differences” between congressional Democrats and the president.

“That should not be the basis of an impeachment,” he said.

The trial day opened with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate chaplain noting the birthday of Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, who turned 65 on Monday.

“I’m sure this is exactly how you planned to celebrate today,” Mr. McConnell quipped to Justice Roberts.

Justice Roberts thanked senators “for not asking for the ‘nays’ and ‘nays.’”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.